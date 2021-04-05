Salina, KS

HS Sports Digest – 4/2 & 4/3

Pat StrathmanApril 5, 2021

Boys Tennis

Mustang Duels

Baseball

Salina South settled for a split with Andover. South claimed the first game 11-9. Andover followed with a 12-6 victory.

Softball

Andover swept Salina South 5-1, 7-1

 

