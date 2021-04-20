HS Sports Digest – 4/19

Boys Tennis

Arkansas City Invitational

Salina Central Results – 2nd place finish

Reed McHenry/Max Shaffer, 1st

Connor Phelps, 2nd

Brady Stack/McCabe Green, 5th

Collin Phelps, 6th

Topeka West Invitational

KC Christian 72, Washburn Rural 71, Topeka West 64, Salina Central 55, Hayden 51, Lawrence 50, Blue Valley West 46, Salina South 41, Shawnee Heights 28, Marysville 24

Salina Central Results

Chase Courbot/Austin Beatty, 3rd, 5-1

Brooks Burgoon/Aiden Speer, 5th, 5-1

Brandon Phachanla, 14th, 2-4

Lucas Nutter, 16th, 1-5

Salina South Results

Miles Hammond/Griffin Peterson, 7th, 4-2

Will Fulkerson/Andrew Schrage, 12th, 2-4

Cayden Cassel, 12th, 2-4

Jackson Sprecker, 19th, 1-5

Baseball

Minneapolis split with Russell. The Lions claimed the opener 9-1. Russell led 1-0 after the third. Minneapolis tied the game in the fourth. Then scored four runs in the fifth and sixth frames. Minneapolis took advantage of seven Russell errors. Spencer Davidson threw six innings, recording six strikeouts.

Russell won the nightcap 2-1. Russell plated a run in the first. Minneapolis knotted the score in the fourth. The Broncos scored a run in the sixth to get the win. Nolan White tossed six innings, striking out six.

Softball

Clay Center swept Southeast of Saline 7-1, 20-14. Clay Center broke open the first game with a six-run fifth frame. Southeast of Saline recorded three hits.

Clay Center and Southeast of Saline combined for 31 hits and 10 errors in the second game. Clay Center and Southeast were tied at 6-6 before a five-run third for Clay Center. Southeast crawled within two going into the fifth. Clay Center took control of the game with nine runs in the fifth. Savannah Sutton was 1-4 with three RBI and two runs. Morgan Albrecht and Jayci Burgardt each drove in a pair of runs. Albrecht was 3-4, Burgardt was 2-4. Maddie Harris was 3-4 with four runs.

Russell defeated Minneapolis 14-4, 15-13.