HS Sports Digest – 4/15

Boys Golf
Sacred Heart Invitational
Sacred Heart 307, Clay Center 332, Ellsworth 359, Smith Center 385, Hillsboro 402, Minneapolis 457
Sacred Heart Results
Kameron Shaw, 72 (won 2nd playoff), 1st; third straight title
Caleb Gilliland, 72 (lost 2nd playoff), 2nd
Nate Elmore, 80, 5th
Jack Elmore, 83, T6th
Hunter Newell, 83, T6th
Mikey Matteucci, 85, T8th
Morgan Newell, 85, T8th
Walker Tuttle, 86, 11th
Jason Marrs, 97, T20th
Noah Martin, 105, T28th
Dayne Goss, 140, 41st
Ellsworth Results
Avery Haxton, 87, T12th
Parker McGowan, 87, T12th
Will Cravens, 88, T14th
Rowdy Dunn, 97, T20th
Wyatt Bohnen, 104, 27th
Dayton LaDuke, 114, 33rd
Minneapolis Lions
Hayden Lott, 106, T30th
Brock Constable, 115, 34th
Josiah Knoll, 118, T35th
Liam Nichols, 120, 39th
August Hulse, 121, 40th
Newton Invitational
Maize South 316, Bishop Carroll 316, Great Bend 320, Garden City 322, Hays 334, Hutchinson 337, Salina Central 348, McPherson 349, Ark City 356, Valley Center 356, Winfield 371, Derby 373, Maize 392, Newton 408, Liberal 418, Salina South 446
Salina Central Results
Collister Ryan, 83, T21st
William Ryan, 86, T32nd
Nolan Foley, 88, T35th
Chris O’Connor, 91, T39th
Braeden Foley, 93, T48th
Salina South Results
Maddox Xaysongkham, 104, T64th
Kevin Gibbons, 107, T67th
Ethan Harris, 1-7, T67th
Jordan Anderson, 128, 84th
McPherson Results
Parker Van Campen, 83, T21st
Gus Ruddle, 87, 34th
Neil Raymond, 88, 35th
Trakker French, 91, T39th
Trey Buckbee, 117, 78th
Softball
Sacred Heart fell to Beloit 5-4 and 3-0. Sacred Heart led 2-0 through four innings before a five-run rally in the following two frames by Beloit. Kelsie Gack threw every inning, giving up five hits while striking out six. The two teams combined for 10 errors. In game two, Sacred Heart logged just one hit.
Riley County defeated Abilene 16-2 and 10-4.
Ellsworth swept Minneapolis 16-6 and 15-0. Ellsworth pounded out 13 hits in the opener. Peyton Coonrod had a monster game, recording seven RBI on three hits. Elizabeth Hipp held Minneapolis to one hit in the nightcap. Stormy Thompson had three RBI.
Smoky Valley took down Halstead 13-7 and 20-6.
Baseball
Minneapolis picked up a pair of wins over Ellsworth, winning 10-0 and 5-4. Minneapolis broke open game one with a three-run fourth. Spencer Davidson was excellent on the hill, lasting four innings and struck out eight. Colby Rice tossed three frames. The two combined for a three-hitter. At the plate, Davidson notched four hits and drove in three. Ellsworth led 3-2 going into the sixth. Minneapolis plated two in the seventh and hung on for the win. Davidson added three mote hits with two more RBI.
Halstead defeated Smoky Valley 4-1 and 5-1.
Girls Soccer
Salina South hung on for a 3-2 victory over Andover Central.