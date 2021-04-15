HS Sports Digest – 4/15

Boys Golf

Sacred Heart Invitational

Sacred Heart 307, Clay Center 332, Ellsworth 359, Smith Center 385, Hillsboro 402, Minneapolis 457

Sacred Heart Results

Kameron Shaw, 72 (won 2nd playoff), 1st; third straight title

Caleb Gilliland, 72 (lost 2nd playoff), 2nd

Nate Elmore, 80, 5th

Jack Elmore, 83, T6th

Hunter Newell, 83, T6th

Mikey Matteucci, 85, T8th

Morgan Newell, 85, T8th

Walker Tuttle, 86, 11th

Jason Marrs, 97, T20th

Noah Martin, 105, T28th

Dayne Goss, 140, 41st

Ellsworth Results

Avery Haxton, 87, T12th

Parker McGowan, 87, T12th

Will Cravens, 88, T14th

Rowdy Dunn, 97, T20th

Wyatt Bohnen, 104, 27th

Dayton LaDuke, 114, 33rd

Minneapolis Lions

Hayden Lott, 106, T30th

Brock Constable, 115, 34th

Josiah Knoll, 118, T35th

Liam Nichols, 120, 39th

August Hulse, 121, 40th

Newton Invitational

Maize South 316, Bishop Carroll 316, Great Bend 320, Garden City 322, Hays 334, Hutchinson 337, Salina Central 348, McPherson 349, Ark City 356, Valley Center 356, Winfield 371, Derby 373, Maize 392, Newton 408, Liberal 418, Salina South 446

Salina Central Results

Collister Ryan, 83, T21st

William Ryan, 86, T32nd

Nolan Foley, 88, T35th

Chris O’Connor, 91, T39th

Braeden Foley, 93, T48th

Salina South Results

Maddox Xaysongkham, 104, T64th

Kevin Gibbons, 107, T67th

Ethan Harris, 1-7, T67th

Jordan Anderson, 128, 84th

McPherson Results

Parker Van Campen, 83, T21st

Gus Ruddle, 87, 34th

Neil Raymond, 88, 35th

Trakker French, 91, T39th

Trey Buckbee, 117, 78th

Softball

Sacred Heart fell to Beloit 5-4 and 3-0. Sacred Heart led 2-0 through four innings before a five-run rally in the following two frames by Beloit. Kelsie Gack threw every inning, giving up five hits while striking out six. The two teams combined for 10 errors. In game two, Sacred Heart logged just one hit.

Riley County defeated Abilene 16-2 and 10-4.

Ellsworth swept Minneapolis 16-6 and 15-0. Ellsworth pounded out 13 hits in the opener. Peyton Coonrod had a monster game, recording seven RBI on three hits. Elizabeth Hipp held Minneapolis to one hit in the nightcap. Stormy Thompson had three RBI.

Smoky Valley took down Halstead 13-7 and 20-6.

Baseball

Minneapolis picked up a pair of wins over Ellsworth, winning 10-0 and 5-4. Minneapolis broke open game one with a three-run fourth. Spencer Davidson was excellent on the hill, lasting four innings and struck out eight. Colby Rice tossed three frames. The two combined for a three-hitter. At the plate, Davidson notched four hits and drove in three. Ellsworth led 3-2 going into the sixth. Minneapolis plated two in the seventh and hung on for the win. Davidson added three mote hits with two more RBI.

Halstead defeated Smoky Valley 4-1 and 5-1.

Girls Soccer

Salina South hung on for a 3-2 victory over Andover Central.