Baseball

Salina Central finished off a game that started on March 26. The Mustangs gave up a run in the first before scoring 11 straight, winning 11-1 in five innings.

Caden Kickhaefer threw four innings. He didn’t give up a hit while recording five strikeouts. Parker Kavanagh finished the game with two hits given up.

At the plate, Kickhaefer was 2-3 with two RBI. Dakota Hogan was 3-4 with three RBI and a run. Kade Cyre was 0-1 with two RBI and a run scored.