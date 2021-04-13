HS Sports Digest – 4/13

Boys Tennis
Salina Central Mustang Classic
Salina Central 76, Newton 46, Andover 37, Hesston 31, Smoky Valley 30, Emporia 22, Garden City 22, Salina South 13
Singles
Championship – SC’s Connor Phelps defeated SC’s Collin Phelps 8-4
Third place – SV’s Jake Lucas defeated Newton’s Otis Musser 8-4
Seventh place – SV’s Max Bieker defeated Newton’s Sam Claassen 8-3
Ninth place – SS’s Miles Hammond defeated Hesston’s Trevor Gamble 8-3
13th place – Hesston’s Josh Leinbach defeated SC’s Charlie Slothower 8-5
15th place – SC’s Liam Corl defeated SS’s Isaac Harper 8-3
Doubles
Championship – SC’s Reed McHenry/Max Shaffer defeated Brady Stack/McCabe Green 8-7 (2)
11th place – GC’s Charles Stillian/Abraham Hernandez defeated SV’s Per Nelson/Keaton Leiker 8-5
13th place – SS’s Nathan McConnell/Nathan Streeter defeated SS’s Braxton Morrical/Jackson Sprecker 8-0
15th place – GC’s John Tran/Josh Negron defeated SC’s LeRoy Bean/Kellon Johnsen 8-2
Girls Soccer
Salina South blanked Ark City 10-0.
Hutchinson defeated Salina Central 3-0.
Boys Golf
Chapman Invitational
Wamego 326, Clay Center 358, Southeast of Saline 387, Concordia 392, Marysville 392, Solomon 452
Southeast of Saline Results
Dalton Bunch, 86, 8th
Dylan Esch, 87, 9th
Joel Huffaker, 90, 10th
Toby Weeks, 124, 35th
Matthew Redden, 128, 37th
Abilene Results
Karsen Loader, 93, 14th
Kieryan Anderson, 101, T21st
Cameron Vinduska, 118, T33rd
Solomon Results
Spencer Coup, 94, 15th
Jarret Baxa, 112, 29th
Jake Sommer, 116, 32nd
Kyle Ryan, 130, 39th
Sam Owens, 135, 40th
Logan McMillen, 154, 41st
Chapman Results
Kaden Stalder, 98, T18th
Tucker Stroda, 102, 23rd
Baseball
Salina Central split with Eisenhower. The Tigers won 5-3 in the opener. The Mustangs fired back with a 4-3 victory.
Hutchinson took down Salina South 7-0 before the Cougars claimed the nightcap 3-2.
Sacred Heart and Southeast of Saline split a pair of games. The Trojans cruised to a 12-3 win in the opener. The Knights pulled off an 11-10 victory in game two.
Minneapolis took one of two from Little River. The Redskins overpowered the Lions 11-6 in game one. The Lions followed with a 13-7 victory.
Ellsworth swept Ellinwood 8-7, 10-5.
Lincoln/Sylvan-Lucas downed Bennington 7-1 before the Bulldogs fought back with a 6-4 win.
Abilene won both games against Marysville 16-3, 10-6.
Softball
Eisenhower swept Salina Central 16-1, 21-6.
Salina South took two from Hutchinson 8-1, 10-7.
Southeast of Saline took down Sacred Heart 6-4, 12-4.
Minneapolis claimed a pair of wins over Little River 12-2, 20-5.
Ellsworth hammered Sterling 17-9, 21-6.
Hutch Trinity took down Bennington 14-1, 20-5.
Abilene swept Marysville 17-8, 12-3.
Track & Field
Central Christian Results 2021
