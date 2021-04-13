HS Sports Digest – 4/13

Boys Tennis

Salina Central Mustang Classic

Salina Central 76, Newton 46, Andover 37, Hesston 31, Smoky Valley 30, Emporia 22, Garden City 22, Salina South 13

Singles

Championship – SC’s Connor Phelps defeated SC’s Collin Phelps 8-4

Third place – SV’s Jake Lucas defeated Newton’s Otis Musser 8-4

Seventh place – SV’s Max Bieker defeated Newton’s Sam Claassen 8-3

Ninth place – SS’s Miles Hammond defeated Hesston’s Trevor Gamble 8-3

13th place – Hesston’s Josh Leinbach defeated SC’s Charlie Slothower 8-5

15th place – SC’s Liam Corl defeated SS’s Isaac Harper 8-3

Doubles

Championship – SC’s Reed McHenry/Max Shaffer defeated Brady Stack/McCabe Green 8-7 (2)

11th place – GC’s Charles Stillian/Abraham Hernandez defeated SV’s Per Nelson/Keaton Leiker 8-5

13th place – SS’s Nathan McConnell/Nathan Streeter defeated SS’s Braxton Morrical/Jackson Sprecker 8-0

15th place – GC’s John Tran/Josh Negron defeated SC’s LeRoy Bean/Kellon Johnsen 8-2

Girls Soccer

Salina South blanked Ark City 10-0.

Hutchinson defeated Salina Central 3-0.

Boys Golf

Chapman Invitational

Wamego 326, Clay Center 358, Southeast of Saline 387, Concordia 392, Marysville 392, Solomon 452

Southeast of Saline Results

Dalton Bunch, 86, 8th

Dylan Esch, 87, 9th

Joel Huffaker, 90, 10th

Toby Weeks, 124, 35th

Matthew Redden, 128, 37th

Abilene Results

Karsen Loader, 93, 14th

Kieryan Anderson, 101, T21st

Cameron Vinduska, 118, T33rd

Solomon Results

Spencer Coup, 94, 15th

Jarret Baxa, 112, 29th

Jake Sommer, 116, 32nd

Kyle Ryan, 130, 39th

Sam Owens, 135, 40th

Logan McMillen, 154, 41st

Chapman Results

Kaden Stalder, 98, T18th

Tucker Stroda, 102, 23rd

Baseball

Salina Central split with Eisenhower. The Tigers won 5-3 in the opener. The Mustangs fired back with a 4-3 victory.

Hutchinson took down Salina South 7-0 before the Cougars claimed the nightcap 3-2.

Sacred Heart and Southeast of Saline split a pair of games. The Trojans cruised to a 12-3 win in the opener. The Knights pulled off an 11-10 victory in game two.

Minneapolis took one of two from Little River. The Redskins overpowered the Lions 11-6 in game one. The Lions followed with a 13-7 victory.

Ellsworth swept Ellinwood 8-7, 10-5.

Lincoln/Sylvan-Lucas downed Bennington 7-1 before the Bulldogs fought back with a 6-4 win.

Abilene won both games against Marysville 16-3, 10-6.

Softball

Eisenhower swept Salina Central 16-1, 21-6.

Salina South took two from Hutchinson 8-1, 10-7.

Southeast of Saline took down Sacred Heart 6-4, 12-4.

Minneapolis claimed a pair of wins over Little River 12-2, 20-5.

Ellsworth hammered Sterling 17-9, 21-6.

Hutch Trinity took down Bennington 14-1, 20-5.

Abilene swept Marysville 17-8, 12-3.

Track & Field

Central Christian Results 2021

Local teams: Canton-Galva, Solomon