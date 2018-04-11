Salina, KS

Now: 78 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 85 ° | Lo: 51 °

HS Sports Digest 4-10

Pat StrathmanApril 11, 2018

Baseball

Salina Central defeated Newton 17-3, 15-1
Salina South lost to Maize 10-5, bounced back with 8-2 victory
Ell-Saline defeated Ellsworth 19-10, 13-3
Southeast of Saline defeated Sacred Heart 10-0, 13-2

Softball

Maize defeated Salina South 8-0, 13-1
Salina Central defeated Newton 11-5, 19-2
Sacred Heart defeated Southeast of Saline 13-9, 6-5

Soccer

Andover took down Salina South 3-0

Swimming

Salina South’s Giovanna Cardellini finished second in the 100-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100 breaststroke at the Newton Invitational

Golf

Salina Central finished fourth at Newton Invitational. Lukas Freelove shot an 81 to place fourth, helping Central record a team score of 348. River Weaverling finished 18th with an 88

Tennis

Salina Central cruised to a Mustang Classic team championship with a score of 60 points. Doubles team of Will Hayes and Reed McHenry claimed the title. Salina South placed seventh, led by Carson Harris’ fifth-place finish in singles.

Track & Field

Salina South boys tied for first at Salina South Invitational. The Cougars racked up a score of 109, matching Hutchinson. Isaac Mitchell won in javelin, as well as relay team of Daniel Atkins, Cris Dominguez, Keetan Munsell and Brandon Rectenwald.

Salina Central’s Blake Olmsted took first in pole vault.

Sacred Heart senior Jacob Gaerber won the 400-meter dash, edging out South’s Atkins. Gaerber finished second in the 200.

Salina Central girls placed second with 166 points. Kyah Arcayan took gold in the 400. Tabetha Deines claimed first in the 800. Kadyn Cobb won the 1,600 gold.  Those three combined with Elisa Backes to take second in the 1,600 relay while Backes finished second in the 100 hurdles.

Salina South’s Tori Maxton claimed the title in pole vault.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

HS Sports Digest 4-5

April 6, 2018 7:17 am

Central’s Backes Makes KBCA All-Star Roster

March 26, 2018 4:18 pm

SC’s Backes Earns Player of Year, Highl...

March 12, 2018 4:15 pm

Magical Mustangs Fall Short in 5A Title Match

March 10, 2018 9:10 pm

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Five Guys Restaurant Burglarized

Salina Police are searching for those responsible after a restaurant was burglarized between late Mo...

April 11, 2018 Comments

Liberty to Help Student Tackle Canc...

Top News

April 11, 2018

School Funding Bill Lacks Millions

Kansas News

April 11, 2018

Teachers Hall of Fame to Induct Sal...

Top News

April 11, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Five Guys Restaurant Burg...
April 11, 2018Comments
School Funding Bill Lacks...
April 11, 2018Comments
Wrong Way Driver Causes C...
April 11, 2018Comments
Salina Police
Salina Police Log 4-10-18
April 10, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH