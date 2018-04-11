HS Sports Digest 4-10

Baseball

Salina Central defeated Newton 17-3, 15-1

Salina South lost to Maize 10-5, bounced back with 8-2 victory

Ell-Saline defeated Ellsworth 19-10, 13-3

Southeast of Saline defeated Sacred Heart 10-0, 13-2

Softball

Maize defeated Salina South 8-0, 13-1

Salina Central defeated Newton 11-5, 19-2

Sacred Heart defeated Southeast of Saline 13-9, 6-5

Soccer

Andover took down Salina South 3-0

Swimming

Salina South’s Giovanna Cardellini finished second in the 100-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100 breaststroke at the Newton Invitational

Golf

Salina Central finished fourth at Newton Invitational. Lukas Freelove shot an 81 to place fourth, helping Central record a team score of 348. River Weaverling finished 18th with an 88

Tennis

Salina Central cruised to a Mustang Classic team championship with a score of 60 points. Doubles team of Will Hayes and Reed McHenry claimed the title. Salina South placed seventh, led by Carson Harris’ fifth-place finish in singles.

Track & Field

Salina South boys tied for first at Salina South Invitational. The Cougars racked up a score of 109, matching Hutchinson. Isaac Mitchell won in javelin, as well as relay team of Daniel Atkins, Cris Dominguez, Keetan Munsell and Brandon Rectenwald.

Salina Central’s Blake Olmsted took first in pole vault.

Sacred Heart senior Jacob Gaerber won the 400-meter dash, edging out South’s Atkins. Gaerber finished second in the 200.

Salina Central girls placed second with 166 points. Kyah Arcayan took gold in the 400. Tabetha Deines claimed first in the 800. Kadyn Cobb won the 1,600 gold. Those three combined with Elisa Backes to take second in the 1,600 relay while Backes finished second in the 100 hurdles.

Salina South’s Tori Maxton claimed the title in pole vault.