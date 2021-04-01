HS Sports Digest – 4/1

Track & Field

Junction City Invitational

Salina Central Results

Salina South Results

Baseball

Salina Central dominated Wichita North 23-1, 26-0 in three innings. Central plated 16 runs in the second of the 23-1 victory. Nolan Puckett was 2-3 with four RBI and three runs. Parker Kavanagh went 1-1 with three RBI and three runs. In the other game, Central scored 16 in the first frame. Puckett was 2-5 with four RBI and three runs. Caden Kickhaefer was 1-3 with three RBI and three runs.

Sedgwick picked up the sweep over Ell-Saline 14-4, 12-2.

Southeast of Saline coasted past Lincoln 15-0, 17-2.

Smoky Valley defeated Pratt 7-6 in the opener before losing 12-1 in five innings in the finale.

Softball

Salina Central swept Wichita North 17-0, 17-1.

Ell-Saline settled for a split with Sedgwick, winning game one 12-7 before falling in the nightcap 15-4.

Smoky Valley split with Pratt. Smoky Valley rallied down three to win game one 4-3. Pratt claimed game two, winning 13-3 in five.

Minneapolis swept Republic County 7-5, 9-7.

Hays won two against Abilene 13-4, 10-6.

Girls Soccer

Salina Central cruised to a 10-0 win over Winfield in the Titan Classic. Callie Sanborn netted five goals. Ryan Schmitz finished with a pair of goals and four assists.