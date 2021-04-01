Salina, KS

HS Sports Digest – 4/1

Pat StrathmanApril 1, 2021

Track & Field

Junction City Invitational

Salina Central Results

GIRLS ATHLETE PLACE SECTION RESULTS
100 METER DASH
13.98 SB Mykayla Cunningham 7th Finals H1 Complete
14.38 Callan Hall 11th Finals H1 Complete
200 METER DASH
29.70 SB Kendyl Gary 11th Finals H1 Complete
30.33 SB Katelyn Botz 15th Finals H1 Complete
400 METER DASH
1:06.89 SB Elle Denning 6th Finals H1 Complete
800 METER RUN
3:02.14 Cora White 11th Finals H1 Complete
3:11.73 SB Elizabeth Young 12th Finals H1 Complete
1600 METER RUN
7:01.99 SB Elizabeth Young 12th Finals H1 Complete
3200 METER RUN
13:50.40 SB Cora White 9th Finals H1 Complete
4X100 METER RELAY
53.57 SB Relay Team 3rd Finals H1 Complete
4X400 METER RELAY
4:22.62 SB Relay Team 2nd Finals H1 Complete
4X800 METER RELAY
12:19.83 Relay Team 4th Finals H1 Complete
HIGH JUMP
5-2 SB Mykayla Cunningham 1st Finals H1 Complete
4-8 Elle Denning 6th Finals H1 Complete
4-6 SB Anna Hogeland 8th Finals H1 Complete
LONG JUMP
15-0 SB Callan Hall 7th Finals H1 Complete
13-6 SB Kendyl Gary 14th Finals H1 Complete
POLE VAULT
5-6 Anna Hogeland 7th Finals H1 Complete
DISCUS
108-8 Reagan Geihsler 2nd Finals H1 Complete
81-7 Rashada Smith 11th Finals H1 Complete
JAVELIN
121-11 SB Reagan Geihsler 3rd Finals H1 Complete
SHOT PUT
28-6 SB Madison Freeman 8th Finals H1 Complete
BOYS ATHLETE PLACE SECTION RESULTS
100 METER DASH
11.90 Inavion Lewis 7th Finals H1 Complete
11.96 Avery Richardson 9th Finals H1 Complete
11.98 Daquession Lewis 10th Finals H1 Complete
200 METER DASH
24.70 Inavion Lewis 6th Finals H1 Complete
24.89 Daquession Lewis 9th Finals H1 Complete
400 METER DASH
53.92 SB Mac Hemmer 4th Finals H1 Complete
58.49 SB Jameer Moore 14th Finals H1 Complete
1:00.92 SB Abram Jennings 16th Finals H1 Complete
800 METER RUN
2:12.64 SB William Griffith 5th Finals H1 Complete
2:20.94 SB Cooper Affholder 10th Finals H1 Complete
2:28.43 Abram Jennings 13th Finals H1 Complete
1600 METER RUN
4:58.49 SB William Griffith 6th Finals H1 Complete
5:09.87 SB Zack Tibbits 7th Finals H1 Complete
3200 METER RUN
11:30.52 Zack Tibbits 6th Finals H1 Complete
110 METER HURDLES
19.73 Allen McMurray 5th Finals H1 Complete
19.96 SB David Brown 7th Finals H1 Complete
300 METER HURDLES
45.68 SB Allen McMurray 4th Finals H1 Complete
47.75 SB David Brown 8th Finals H1 Complete
4X100 METER RELAY
46.44 Relay Team 4th Finals H1 Complete
4X400 METER RELAY
3:44.91 SB Relay Team 5th Finals H1 Complete
4X800 METER RELAY
9:07.51 SB Relay Team 3rd Finals H1 Complete
HIGH JUMP
5-6 Zachary Johnson 7th Finals H1 Complete
5-4 Alexander Shea 8th Finals H1 Complete
LONG JUMP
19-2 Alexander Shea 12th Finals H1 Complete
18-11 SB Avery Richardson 14th Finals H1 Complete
TRIPLE JUMP
39-7.5 SB Jameer Moore 8th Finals H1 Complete
38-7 Alexander Shea 10th Finals H1 Complete
DISCUS
130-6 SB Mykell Williams 4th Finals H1 Complete
100-10 SB Mason Clark 11th Finals H1 Complete
96-1 Sabian Mills 13th Finals H1 Complete
JAVELIN
107-5 SB Mason Clark 9th Finals H1 Complete
SHOT PUT
39-6 Matthew Glen 8th Finals H1 Complete
39-0 SB Nick Clayton 12th Finals H1 Complete
35-6 Angel Luna 15th Finals H1 Complete

Salina South Results

GIRLS ATHLETE PLACE SECTION RESULTS
100 METER DASH
13.84 Acacia Weis 6th Finals H1 Complete
14.79 Rosario Fagan 14th Finals H1 Complete
200 METER DASH
29.41 SB Acacia Weis 9th Finals H1 Complete
30.16 SB Rosario Fagan 13th Finals H1 Complete
32.47 SB Lila Samreth 17th Finals H1 Complete
800 METER RUN
2:39.68 SB Grace Allen 3rd Finals H1 Complete
2:41.48 SB Kylie Arnold 4th Finals H1 Complete
1600 METER RUN
5:43.88 SB Grace Allen 3rd Finals H1 Complete
5:57.93 SB Olivia Mancino-Hinde 5th Finals H1 Complete
6:02.29 SB Kylie Arnold 8th Finals H1 Complete
3200 METER RUN
13:14.31 SB Olivia Mancino-Hinde 8th Finals H1 Complete
100 METER HURDLES
19.17 Daniela Rhodeman 7th Finals H1 Complete
19.67 SB Harley Sierminski 8th Finals H1 Complete
20.45 SB Jimmena Garcia 9th Finals H1 Complete
300 METER HURDLES
56.37 SB Harley Sierminski 6th Finals H1 Complete
59.33 SB Daniela Rhodeman 8th Finals H1 Complete
4X100 METER RELAY
55.96 SB Relay Team 5th Finals H1 Complete
4X400 METER RELAY
4:38.43 Relay Team 6th Finals H1 Complete
HIGH JUMP
4-6 SB Olivia Beckman 8th Finals H1 Complete
LONG JUMP
14-10 SB Lila Samreth 9th Finals H1 Complete
13-5 Angelina Maybrier 15th Finals H1 Complete
13-2 SB Lauren Stein 18th Finals H1 Complete
TRIPLE JUMP
32-2 SB Layla Jordan 5th Finals H1 Complete
29-11 SB Lila Samreth 10th Finals H1 Complete
29-6 SB Olivia Beckman 11th Finals H1 Complete
POLE VAULT
8-0 Alaina Boyer 2nd Finals H1 Complete
7-0 Liberty Allen 3rd Finals H1 Complete
5-0 Harley Sierminski 8th Finals H1 Complete
DISCUS
86-8 Aunisty McNeal 8th Finals H1 Complete
JAVELIN
108-9 SB Aunisty McNeal 4th Finals H1 Complete
78-3 SB Liberty Allen 11th Finals H1 Complete
77-6 SB Peri Andrewson 12th Finals H1 Complete
SHOT PUT
29-6 Aunisty McNeal 7th Finals H1 Complete
BOYS ATHLETE PLACE SECTION RESULTS
100 METER DASH
11.38 SB Que Hill 2nd Finals H1 Complete
12.28 SB Carson Power 15th Finals H1 Complete
12.36 Brandt Cox 16th Finals H1 Complete
200 METER DASH
24.57 SB Darell Evans 4th Finals H1 Complete
24.95 SB Carter Copes 10th Finals H1 Complete
25.50 Carson Power 12th Finals H1 Complete
800 METER RUN
2:10.86 SB Jackson Hayes 3rd Finals H1 Complete
2:20.25 SB TeJon McDaniel 9th Finals H1 Complete
2:28.71 SB Emory Barth 14th Finals H1 Complete
1600 METER RUN
5:12.79 SB Izaac Leonard 8th Finals H1 Complete
5:21.85 SB TeJon McDaniel 9th Finals H1 Complete
5:23.23 SB Dawson Jamison 10th Finals H1 Complete
3200 METER RUN
11:41.17 SB Izaac Leonard 8th Finals H1 Complete
12:16.67 SB Dawson Jamison 9th Finals H1 Complete
110 METER HURDLES
19.28 SB Seth Robben 4th Finals H1 Complete
20.09 Alex Palacios 8th Finals H1 Complete
300 METER HURDLES
47.62 SB Alex Palacios 7th Finals H1 Complete
48.27 Seth Robben 9th Finals H1 Complete
4X400 METER RELAY
3:56.30 SB Relay Team 7th Finals H1 Complete
HIGH JUMP
5-6 SB TeJon McDaniel 5th Finals H1 Complete
5-4 SB Carson Power 8th Finals H1 Complete
LONG JUMP
21-0.5 SB Brandt Cox 3rd Finals H1 Complete
20-3 SB Que Hill 6th Finals H1 Complete
20-0.5 SB Darell Evans 7th Finals H1 Complete
TRIPLE JUMP
42-8.75 AJ Johnson 2nd Finals H1 Complete
42-2 Carter Copes 3rd Finals H1 Complete
36-0.5 Emory Barth 12th Finals H1 Complete
POLE VAULT
9-0 Clayton Bailey 5th Finals H1 Complete
8-0 Trevor McMuray 8th Finals H1 Complete
DISCUS
95-10 SB Kayson Dietz 14th Finals H1 Complete
91-9 SB Andrew Froetschner 17th Finals H1 Complete
82-4 Jose Felguerez 19th Finals H1 Complete
JAVELIN
107-10 SB Devon Junghans 6th Finals H1 Complete
103-11 SB Andrew Kaiser 11th Finals H1 Complete
102-9 Andrew Froetschner 12th Finals H1 Complete
SHOT PUT
42-6 SB Kayson Dietz 4th Finals H1 Complete
33-0 SB Jose Felguerez 17th Finals H1 Complete

Baseball

Salina Central dominated Wichita North 23-1, 26-0 in three innings. Central plated 16 runs in the second of the 23-1 victory. Nolan Puckett was 2-3 with four RBI and three runs. Parker Kavanagh went 1-1 with three RBI and three runs. In the other game, Central scored 16 in the first frame. Puckett was 2-5 with four RBI and three runs. Caden Kickhaefer was 1-3 with three RBI and three runs.

Sedgwick picked up the sweep over Ell-Saline 14-4, 12-2.

Southeast of Saline coasted past Lincoln 15-0, 17-2.

Smoky Valley defeated Pratt 7-6 in the opener before losing 12-1 in five innings in the finale.

Softball

Salina Central swept Wichita North 17-0, 17-1.

Ell-Saline settled for a split with Sedgwick, winning game one 12-7 before falling in the nightcap 15-4.

Smoky Valley split with Pratt. Smoky Valley rallied down three to win game one 4-3. Pratt claimed game two, winning 13-3 in five.

Minneapolis swept Republic County 7-5, 9-7.

Hays won two against Abilene 13-4, 10-6.

Girls Soccer

Salina Central cruised to a 10-0 win over Winfield in the Titan Classic. Callie Sanborn netted five goals. Ryan Schmitz finished with a pair of goals and four assists.

