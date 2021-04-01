HS Sports Digest – 4/1

Track & Field
Junction City Invitational
Salina Central Results
|GIRLS
|ATHLETE
|PLACE
|SECTION
|RESULTS
|100 METER DASH
|13.98
|SB
|Mykayla Cunningham
|7th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|14.38
|Callan Hall
|11th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|200 METER DASH
|29.70
|SB
|Kendyl Gary
|11th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|30.33
|SB
|Katelyn Botz
|15th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|400 METER DASH
|1:06.89
|SB
|Elle Denning
|6th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|800 METER RUN
|3:02.14
|Cora White
|11th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|3:11.73
|SB
|Elizabeth Young
|12th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|1600 METER RUN
|7:01.99
|SB
|Elizabeth Young
|12th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|3200 METER RUN
|13:50.40
|SB
|Cora White
|9th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|4X100 METER RELAY
|53.57
|SB
|Relay Team
|3rd
|Finals H1
|Complete
|4X400 METER RELAY
|4:22.62
|SB
|Relay Team
|2nd
|Finals H1
|Complete
|4X800 METER RELAY
|12:19.83
|Relay Team
|4th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|HIGH JUMP
|5-2
|SB
|Mykayla Cunningham
|1st
|Finals H1
|Complete
|4-8
|Elle Denning
|6th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|4-6
|SB
|Anna Hogeland
|8th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|LONG JUMP
|15-0
|SB
|Callan Hall
|7th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|13-6
|SB
|Kendyl Gary
|14th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|POLE VAULT
|5-6
|Anna Hogeland
|7th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|DISCUS
|108-8
|Reagan Geihsler
|2nd
|Finals H1
|Complete
|81-7
|Rashada Smith
|11th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|JAVELIN
|121-11
|SB
|Reagan Geihsler
|3rd
|Finals H1
|Complete
|SHOT PUT
|28-6
|SB
|Madison Freeman
|8th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|BOYS
|ATHLETE
|PLACE
|SECTION
|RESULTS
|100 METER DASH
|11.90
|Inavion Lewis
|7th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|11.96
|Avery Richardson
|9th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|11.98
|Daquession Lewis
|10th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|200 METER DASH
|24.70
|Inavion Lewis
|6th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|24.89
|Daquession Lewis
|9th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|400 METER DASH
|53.92
|SB
|Mac Hemmer
|4th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|58.49
|SB
|Jameer Moore
|14th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|1:00.92
|SB
|Abram Jennings
|16th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|800 METER RUN
|2:12.64
|SB
|William Griffith
|5th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|2:20.94
|SB
|Cooper Affholder
|10th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|2:28.43
|Abram Jennings
|13th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|1600 METER RUN
|4:58.49
|SB
|William Griffith
|6th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|5:09.87
|SB
|Zack Tibbits
|7th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|3200 METER RUN
|11:30.52
|Zack Tibbits
|6th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|110 METER HURDLES
|19.73
|Allen McMurray
|5th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|19.96
|SB
|David Brown
|7th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|300 METER HURDLES
|45.68
|SB
|Allen McMurray
|4th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|47.75
|SB
|David Brown
|8th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|4X100 METER RELAY
|46.44
|Relay Team
|4th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|4X400 METER RELAY
|3:44.91
|SB
|Relay Team
|5th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|4X800 METER RELAY
|9:07.51
|SB
|Relay Team
|3rd
|Finals H1
|Complete
|HIGH JUMP
|5-6
|Zachary Johnson
|7th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|5-4
|Alexander Shea
|8th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|LONG JUMP
|19-2
|Alexander Shea
|12th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|18-11
|SB
|Avery Richardson
|14th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|TRIPLE JUMP
|39-7.5
|SB
|Jameer Moore
|8th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|38-7
|Alexander Shea
|10th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|DISCUS
|130-6
|SB
|Mykell Williams
|4th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|100-10
|SB
|Mason Clark
|11th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|96-1
|Sabian Mills
|13th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|JAVELIN
|107-5
|SB
|Mason Clark
|9th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|SHOT PUT
|39-6
|Matthew Glen
|8th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|39-0
|SB
|Nick Clayton
|12th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|35-6
|Angel Luna
|15th
|Finals H1
|Complete
Salina South Results
|GIRLS
|ATHLETE
|PLACE
|SECTION
|RESULTS
|100 METER DASH
|13.84
|Acacia Weis
|6th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|14.79
|Rosario Fagan
|14th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|200 METER DASH
|29.41
|SB
|Acacia Weis
|9th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|30.16
|SB
|Rosario Fagan
|13th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|32.47
|SB
|Lila Samreth
|17th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|800 METER RUN
|2:39.68
|SB
|Grace Allen
|3rd
|Finals H1
|Complete
|2:41.48
|SB
|Kylie Arnold
|4th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|1600 METER RUN
|5:43.88
|SB
|Grace Allen
|3rd
|Finals H1
|Complete
|5:57.93
|SB
|Olivia Mancino-Hinde
|5th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|6:02.29
|SB
|Kylie Arnold
|8th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|3200 METER RUN
|13:14.31
|SB
|Olivia Mancino-Hinde
|8th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|100 METER HURDLES
|19.17
|Daniela Rhodeman
|7th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|19.67
|SB
|Harley Sierminski
|8th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|20.45
|SB
|Jimmena Garcia
|9th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|300 METER HURDLES
|56.37
|SB
|Harley Sierminski
|6th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|59.33
|SB
|Daniela Rhodeman
|8th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|4X100 METER RELAY
|55.96
|SB
|Relay Team
|5th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|4X400 METER RELAY
|4:38.43
|Relay Team
|6th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|HIGH JUMP
|4-6
|SB
|Olivia Beckman
|8th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|LONG JUMP
|14-10
|SB
|Lila Samreth
|9th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|13-5
|Angelina Maybrier
|15th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|13-2
|SB
|Lauren Stein
|18th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|TRIPLE JUMP
|32-2
|SB
|Layla Jordan
|5th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|29-11
|SB
|Lila Samreth
|10th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|29-6
|SB
|Olivia Beckman
|11th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|POLE VAULT
|8-0
|Alaina Boyer
|2nd
|Finals H1
|Complete
|7-0
|Liberty Allen
|3rd
|Finals H1
|Complete
|5-0
|Harley Sierminski
|8th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|DISCUS
|86-8
|Aunisty McNeal
|8th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|JAVELIN
|108-9
|SB
|Aunisty McNeal
|4th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|78-3
|SB
|Liberty Allen
|11th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|77-6
|SB
|Peri Andrewson
|12th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|SHOT PUT
|29-6
|Aunisty McNeal
|7th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|BOYS
|ATHLETE
|PLACE
|SECTION
|RESULTS
|100 METER DASH
|11.38
|SB
|Que Hill
|2nd
|Finals H1
|Complete
|12.28
|SB
|Carson Power
|15th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|12.36
|Brandt Cox
|16th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|200 METER DASH
|24.57
|SB
|Darell Evans
|4th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|24.95
|SB
|Carter Copes
|10th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|25.50
|Carson Power
|12th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|800 METER RUN
|2:10.86
|SB
|Jackson Hayes
|3rd
|Finals H1
|Complete
|2:20.25
|SB
|TeJon McDaniel
|9th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|2:28.71
|SB
|Emory Barth
|14th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|1600 METER RUN
|5:12.79
|SB
|Izaac Leonard
|8th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|5:21.85
|SB
|TeJon McDaniel
|9th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|5:23.23
|SB
|Dawson Jamison
|10th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|3200 METER RUN
|11:41.17
|SB
|Izaac Leonard
|8th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|12:16.67
|SB
|Dawson Jamison
|9th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|110 METER HURDLES
|19.28
|SB
|Seth Robben
|4th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|20.09
|Alex Palacios
|8th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|300 METER HURDLES
|47.62
|SB
|Alex Palacios
|7th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|48.27
|Seth Robben
|9th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|4X400 METER RELAY
|3:56.30
|SB
|Relay Team
|7th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|HIGH JUMP
|5-6
|SB
|TeJon McDaniel
|5th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|5-4
|SB
|Carson Power
|8th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|LONG JUMP
|21-0.5
|SB
|Brandt Cox
|3rd
|Finals H1
|Complete
|20-3
|SB
|Que Hill
|6th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|20-0.5
|SB
|Darell Evans
|7th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|TRIPLE JUMP
|42-8.75
|AJ Johnson
|2nd
|Finals H1
|Complete
|42-2
|Carter Copes
|3rd
|Finals H1
|Complete
|36-0.5
|Emory Barth
|12th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|POLE VAULT
|9-0
|Clayton Bailey
|5th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|8-0
|Trevor McMuray
|8th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|DISCUS
|95-10
|SB
|Kayson Dietz
|14th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|91-9
|SB
|Andrew Froetschner
|17th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|82-4
|Jose Felguerez
|19th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|JAVELIN
|107-10
|SB
|Devon Junghans
|6th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|103-11
|SB
|Andrew Kaiser
|11th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|102-9
|Andrew Froetschner
|12th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|SHOT PUT
|42-6
|SB
|Kayson Dietz
|4th
|Finals H1
|Complete
|33-0
|SB
|Jose Felguerez
|17th
|Finals H1
|Complete
Baseball
Salina Central dominated Wichita North 23-1, 26-0 in three innings. Central plated 16 runs in the second of the 23-1 victory. Nolan Puckett was 2-3 with four RBI and three runs. Parker Kavanagh went 1-1 with three RBI and three runs. In the other game, Central scored 16 in the first frame. Puckett was 2-5 with four RBI and three runs. Caden Kickhaefer was 1-3 with three RBI and three runs.
Sedgwick picked up the sweep over Ell-Saline 14-4, 12-2.
Southeast of Saline coasted past Lincoln 15-0, 17-2.
Smoky Valley defeated Pratt 7-6 in the opener before losing 12-1 in five innings in the finale.
Softball
Salina Central swept Wichita North 17-0, 17-1.
Ell-Saline settled for a split with Sedgwick, winning game one 12-7 before falling in the nightcap 15-4.
Smoky Valley split with Pratt. Smoky Valley rallied down three to win game one 4-3. Pratt claimed game two, winning 13-3 in five.
Minneapolis swept Republic County 7-5, 9-7.
Hays won two against Abilene 13-4, 10-6.
Girls Soccer
Salina Central cruised to a 10-0 win over Winfield in the Titan Classic. Callie Sanborn netted five goals. Ryan Schmitz finished with a pair of goals and four assists.