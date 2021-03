HS Sports Digest – 3/26 to 3/28

Baseball

Ell-Saline swept Ellinwood 7-6, 9-7.

Ell-Saline trailed Ellinwood 6-3 going into the sixth. The Cardinals played four in the sixth to get the win, finishing with 10 hits and taking advantage of eight Ellinwood errors. M. Work was 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

In the second game, Ell-Saline fell behind 2-0 after the first. Ell-Saline recovered with a seven-run third frame. Ellinwood plated four in the bottom of the sixth, but Ell-Saline hung on for the victory. Teghan Bradley was 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and a run scored. R. Dent was 1-4 with 2 RBI and 2 runs.

Girls Soccer

Salina Central lost to Rose Hill, 1-0. Game was called at halftime because of weather.

Track & Field

Girls Team Scores

PL Team Code Pts 1 Clifton-Clyde CLIF 120 2 Bennington BENN 117 3 Rural Vista RUVI 79 4 Ell-Saline ELL 55 5 Lincoln LINC 50 6 Minneapolis MNAP 48 7 Rock Hills ROHI 31 8 Wakefield School WAKE 27 9 Herington HERI 19 10 Tescott TESC 11

Girls Results

Event Results 1 Women’s 4 x 800m Relay Results 3 Women’s 100m Hurdles Results 5 Women’s 100 Meters Results 7 Women’s 1600 Meters Results 9 Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Results 11 Women’s 400 Meters Results 13 Women’s 300m Hurdles Results 15 Women’s 800 Meters Results 17 Women’s 200 Meters Results 19 Women’s 3200 Meters Results 21 Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Results 24 Women’s High Jump Results 26 Women’s Pole Vault Results 28 Women’s Long Jump Results 30 Women’s Triple Jump Results 32 Women’s Shot Put Results 34 Women’s Discus Results 36 Women’s Javelin Results

Boys Team Scores

PL Team Code Pts 1 Ell-Saline ELL 126 2 Clifton-Clyde CLIF 82 3 Minneapolis MNAP 75 4 Canton-Galva CANT 60 5 Tescott TESC 42 6 Bennington BENN 39.5 7 Herington HERI 32 8 Rock Hills ROHI 26 8 Lincoln LINC 26 10 Wakefield School WAKE 25.5 11 Rural Vista RUVI 24

Boys Results