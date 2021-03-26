Salina, KS

HS Sports Digest – 3/25

Pat StrathmanMarch 26, 2021

Baseball

Salina Central 10, Junction City 6

Salina Central scored three runs in the first three frames. Junction City tied up the game with a six-run fourth inning. Central capitalized on errors in the seventh, plating four to get the win.

Caden Kickheafer was 2-4 with 2 RBI and a run scored. Jaxon Kolzow was 2-5 with 2 RBI and two runs.

Girls Soccer

Eisenhower defeated Salina South, 7-0

Andover Central defeated McPherson, 2-0

Girls Swimming

Salina Central six-team meet
Garden City 451, Great Bend 421, Manhattan 390, Salina Central 371, Junction City 214, Hays 147

Salina Central individual results

200 medley relay—1. Central (Moore, Burmaster, Peckham, Hennings), 2:02.26

200 freestyle—3. White, 2:33.88

200 individual medley—1. Burmaster, 2:29.46; 9. Prophet, 3:04.82

50 freestyle—1. Moore, 26.41; 8. Jennings, 31.05; 15. Nash, 33.90

100 butterfly—1. Peckham, 1:07.80

100 freestyle—6. Strommen, 1:09.1612. Ali.Coykendall, 1:16.82; 14. Nash, 1:19.37

500 freestyle—3. White, 7:07.08; 8. Jennings, 7:47.51

200 freestyle relay—4. Central (Moore, Prophet, White, Jennings), 1:59.60; 7. Central (Strommen, Am.Coykendall, Ale.Coykendall, Nash), 2:14.08

100 backstroke—1. Burmaster, 1:03.73; 2. Peckham, 1:08.44; 12. Ali.Coykendall, 1:31.31

100 breaststroke—4. Stommen, 1:26.64; 7. Prophet, 1:33.58

400 freestyle relay—1. Central (Moore, White, Peckham, Burmaster), 4:10.91; 8. Central (Am.Coykendall, Ali.Coykendall, Ale.Coykendall, Nash), 5:22.89

Salina South six-team meet
Garden City 498, Great Bend 444, Manhattan 419, Junction City 254, Salina South 242, Hays 177

Salina South individual results

200 medley relay—4. South (Fulkerson, Bathon, A.Exline, M.Exline), 2:22.04; 12. South (Kelsey, Davis, Sims, McKenna), 2:50.39

200 individual medley—5. Fulkerson, 2:47.24

50 freestyle—12. Sims, 33.43; 16. Kelsey, 41.59

Diving—1. Sims, 139.20; 2. A.Exline, 135.35; 3. Kelsey, 132.85

100 butterfly—2. A.Exline, 1:15.77

100 freestyle—12. Bathon, 1:20.25; 15. McKenna, 1:27.16

500 freestyle—3. M.Exline, 6:57.15

200 freestyle relay—4. South (Fulkerson, Sims, M.Exline, A.Exline), 2:06.60; 13. South (Buthon, Kelsey, Gonzalez, McKenna), 2:42.19

100 backstroke—3. Fulkerson, 1:15.97; 14. Lundgrin, 2:21.05

100 breaststroke—9. Bathon, 1:40.37; 14. Davis, 1:55.42

400 freestyle relay—12. South (M.Exline, McKenna, Gonzalez, Lundgrin, 7:33.05

CATEGORIES :



Trailer Theft At Orschlen
March 26, 2021Comments
Record Giving at Match Ma...
March 26, 2021Comments
28 Percent of Saline Coun...
March 25, 2021Comments
Area Seniors Win Rudd Sch...
March 25, 2021Comments

