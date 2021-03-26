HS Sports Digest – 3/25

Baseball

Salina Central 10, Junction City 6

Salina Central scored three runs in the first three frames. Junction City tied up the game with a six-run fourth inning. Central capitalized on errors in the seventh, plating four to get the win.

Caden Kickheafer was 2-4 with 2 RBI and a run scored. Jaxon Kolzow was 2-5 with 2 RBI and two runs.

Girls Soccer

Eisenhower defeated Salina South, 7-0

Andover Central defeated McPherson, 2-0

Girls Swimming

Salina Central six-team meet

Garden City 451, Great Bend 421, Manhattan 390, Salina Central 371, Junction City 214, Hays 147

Salina Central individual results

200 medley relay—1. Central (Moore, Burmaster, Peckham, Hennings), 2:02.26

200 freestyle—3. White, 2:33.88

200 individual medley—1. Burmaster, 2:29.46; 9. Prophet, 3:04.82

50 freestyle—1. Moore, 26.41; 8. Jennings, 31.05; 15. Nash, 33.90

100 butterfly—1. Peckham, 1:07.80

100 freestyle—6. Strommen, 1:09.1612. Ali.Coykendall, 1:16.82; 14. Nash, 1:19.37

500 freestyle—3. White, 7:07.08; 8. Jennings, 7:47.51

200 freestyle relay—4. Central (Moore, Prophet, White, Jennings), 1:59.60; 7. Central (Strommen, Am.Coykendall, Ale.Coykendall, Nash), 2:14.08

100 backstroke—1. Burmaster, 1:03.73; 2. Peckham, 1:08.44; 12. Ali.Coykendall, 1:31.31

100 breaststroke—4. Stommen, 1:26.64; 7. Prophet, 1:33.58

400 freestyle relay—1. Central (Moore, White, Peckham, Burmaster), 4:10.91; 8. Central (Am.Coykendall, Ali.Coykendall, Ale.Coykendall, Nash), 5:22.89

Salina South six-team meet

Garden City 498, Great Bend 444, Manhattan 419, Junction City 254, Salina South 242, Hays 177

Salina South individual results

200 medley relay—4. South (Fulkerson, Bathon, A.Exline, M.Exline), 2:22.04; 12. South (Kelsey, Davis, Sims, McKenna), 2:50.39

200 individual medley—5. Fulkerson, 2:47.24

50 freestyle—12. Sims, 33.43; 16. Kelsey, 41.59

Diving—1. Sims, 139.20; 2. A.Exline, 135.35; 3. Kelsey, 132.85

100 butterfly—2. A.Exline, 1:15.77

100 freestyle—12. Bathon, 1:20.25; 15. McKenna, 1:27.16

500 freestyle—3. M.Exline, 6:57.15

200 freestyle relay—4. South (Fulkerson, Sims, M.Exline, A.Exline), 2:06.60; 13. South (Buthon, Kelsey, Gonzalez, McKenna), 2:42.19

100 backstroke—3. Fulkerson, 1:15.97; 14. Lundgrin, 2:21.05

100 breaststroke—9. Bathon, 1:40.37; 14. Davis, 1:55.42

400 freestyle relay—12. South (M.Exline, McKenna, Gonzalez, Lundgrin, 7:33.05