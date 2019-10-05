HS FB Coaches Corner – 10/5

The Friday Night Lights are back!

Hear from six different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Minneapolis’ Tom Flax, and Ell-Saline’s Terry King.

Week Four Finals

Salina Central 47, Campus 0

Derby 55, Salina South 7

La Crosse 34, Sacred Heart 6

Ell-Saline 14, Inman 0

Norton 13, Minneapolis 12

Rossville at Southeast of Saline postponed to Saturday with kickoff at noon at Graves Family Sports Complex at Kansas Wesleyan University

OTHER AREA SCORES