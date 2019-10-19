Salina, KS

HS FB Coaches Corner – 10/19

Pat StrathmanOctober 19, 2019

The Friday Night Lights are coming to a close.

Hear from six different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt and Ell-Saline’s Terry King.

Week Seven Finals
Maize 26, Salina Central 8 (game played Thursday)
Hutchinson 44, Salina South 21
Ell-Saline 42, Sacred Heart 18
Minneapolis 34, TMP-Marian 8
Riley County 33, Southeast of Saline 29

OTHER AREA SCORES

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

