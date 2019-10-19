HS FB Coaches Corner – 10/19

The Friday Night Lights are coming to a close.
Hear from six different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.
Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt and Ell-Saline’s Terry King.
Week Seven Finals
Maize 26, Salina Central 8 (game played Thursday)
Hutchinson 44, Salina South 21
Ell-Saline 42, Sacred Heart 18
Minneapolis 34, TMP-Marian 8
Riley County 33, Southeast of Saline 29