HS BB Coaches Corner – 3/7

Pat StrathmanMarch 7, 2020

Hear from 11 different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

This is the last 2019-20 edition of the Coaches Corner.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Chris Fear and Ryan Modin, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart and Jason Hooper, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Bryson Flax, Sacred Heart’s Brian Gormley and Keenan Thompson, and Minneapolis’ John Darrow.

