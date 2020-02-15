Salina, KS

HS BB Coaches Corner – 2/15

Pat StrathmanFebruary 15, 2020

Hear from 11 different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Chris Fear and Ryan Modin, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart and Jason Hooper, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Bryson Flax, Ell-Saline’s Cary Wilson, Sacred Heart’s Keenan Thompson and Nick Pahls, and Minneapolis’ John Darrow.

