HS BB Coaches Corner – 2/1

Pat StrathmanFebruary 1, 2020

Hear from 11 different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Chris Fear and Ryan Modin, Salina South’s Daniel Colton and Jason Hooper, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Bryson Flax, Ell-Saline’s Cary Wilson, Sacred Heart’s Keenan Thompson and Brian Gormley, and Minneapolis’ John Darrow.

