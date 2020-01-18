HS BB Coaches Corner – 1/18

Hear from 11 different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Chris Fear and Ryan Modin, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart and Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Brian Gormley, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Bryson Flax, Ell-Saline’s Cary Wilson, and Minneapolis’ John Darrow

Only two high schools were in action last night.

Girls Finals

Salina Central 55, Hutchinson 42

Salina South 49, Newton 18

Boys Finals

Salina Central 55, Hutchinson 48

Salina South 75, Newton 62