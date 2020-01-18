HS BB Coaches Corner – 1/18

Pat StrathmanJanuary 18, 2020

Hear from 11 different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Chris Fear and Ryan Modin, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart and Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Brian Gormley, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Bryson Flax, Ell-Saline’s Cary Wilson, and Minneapolis’ John Darrow

Only two high schools were in action last night.

Girls Finals
Salina Central 55, Hutchinson 42
Salina South 49, Newton 18

Boys Finals
Salina Central 55, Hutchinson 48
Salina South 75, Newton 62

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Career Highs For Peterson, Hannert Propels So...

January 18, 2020 12:09 am

Central Outlasts Hutch in Sweep

January 17, 2020 11:05 pm

Ice Strikes Again Forcing HS Basketball Chang...

 10:00 am

SC Girls Coast, Boys Nearly Stun No. 1 Campus

January 16, 2020 10:27 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

HS BB Coaches Corner – 1/18

Hear from 11 different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live f...

January 18, 2020 Comments

Suspect Sought Following Officer In...

Top News

January 18, 2020

FHSU Makes Multimillion Dollar Cont...

Top News

January 18, 2020

Career Highs For Peterson, Hannert ...

Sports News

January 18, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Gov. Kelly Announced Reor...
January 17, 2020Comments
Vandals Shatter Windows
January 17, 2020Comments
Salina To Celebrate King ...
January 17, 2020Comments
Governor’s Budget C...
January 17, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH