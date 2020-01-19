Houston Stifles No. 16 Shockers

WICHITA, Kan. – The Houston Cougars used a stifling defensive effort to post a 65-54 victory over No. 16 Wichita State Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18, inside Charles Koch Arena.

The Cougars (14-4, 4-1 American) handed the Shockers (15-3, 3-2 American) their first setback of the season at home after limiting WSU to just 30 percent shooting from the field.

Tyson Etienne was the only player to reach double figures for Wichita State, netting 10 points, while Jaime Echenique pulled down a team-best six rebounds.

For the game, Wichita State made only 17-of-56 from the floor for 30 percent, and were just 6-for-25 (28 percent) from three-point range and 13-of-24 (54 percent) at the free-throw line.

The Shockers kept the game close in the opening half, and trailed 25-24 after a pair of Etienne free throws with just under six minutes remaining.

Houston caught fire during the final five minutes of the stanza though, scoring 11 of the half’s final 12 points to go into halftime with a 35-25 lead.

The Cougars continued their offensive surge to start the second-half, scoring the opening 12 points of the period to increase their lead to 47-25 after a three-pointer from Marcus Sasser at the 14:30 mark.

Houston would go on to balloon its advantage to as much as 22 twice before WSU was able to trim the lead to 59-50 when Etienne converted a three with just under two minutes to go in the frame.

That was as close as the Shockers could get, however, as the Cougars made six of seven free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

Fabian White, Jr., netted 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting to pace four Houston players in double figures, while DeJon Jarreau added a double-double with 12 points and a game-high 10 boards.

For the contest, Houston went 43 percent from the field, making 21 of 49 attempts, and 33 percent from beyond-the-arc, going 4-for-12. The Cougars made 83 percent of their foul shots, converting 19 out of 23 attempts.

Houston also outrebounded Wichita State, 39-35, and posted a 22-12 edge in points in the paint.

The Shockers are scheduled to travel to USF Tuesday, Jan. 21, to continue American Athletic Conference action.