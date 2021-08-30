Salina, KS

Now: 92 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 68 °

Houston Hub on the Horizon

KSAL StaffAugust 30, 2021

Flying to Denver or Chicago from Salina Regional Airport has climbed to new heights in 2021, prompting talk of adding a third hub city for customers and making improvements to the concourse.

Last month total passengers were up by 509% over 2020 passengers – and even 14% higher than flights booked in July of 2019.

Authorities say the $675,000 in upgrades inside the airport will add seating for some 125 passengers and revamp the TSA passenger screening checkpoint as well.

The jump for those jumping onto the 50-seat jets has also been a boon for local travel agent Luci Larson who tells KSAL News that taking off for Houston will make a big impact.

 

 

Larson added she hopes to start booking flights to Houston from Salina in September – with passengers using those tickets in early October.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Houston Hub on the Horizon

Flying to Denver or Chicago from Salina Regional Airport has climbed to new heights in 2021, prompti...

August 30, 2021 Comments

Person of Interest Identified in Su...

Kansas News

August 30, 2021

Burglary results in $23,000 in loss...

Kansas News

August 30, 2021

Vehicle Burglary in Salina

Kansas News

August 30, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Houston Hub on the Horizo...
August 30, 2021Comments
Person of Interest Identi...
August 30, 2021Comments
Burglary results in $23,0...
August 30, 2021Comments
Vehicle Burglary in Salin...
August 30, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices