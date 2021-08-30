Houston Hub on the Horizon

Flying to Denver or Chicago from Salina Regional Airport has climbed to new heights in 2021, prompting talk of adding a third hub city for customers and making improvements to the concourse.

Last month total passengers were up by 509% over 2020 passengers – and even 14% higher than flights booked in July of 2019.

Authorities say the $675,000 in upgrades inside the airport will add seating for some 125 passengers and revamp the TSA passenger screening checkpoint as well.

The jump for those jumping onto the 50-seat jets has also been a boon for local travel agent Luci Larson who tells KSAL News that taking off for Houston will make a big impact.

Larson added she hopes to start booking flights to Houston from Salina in September – with passengers using those tickets in early October.