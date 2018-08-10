Houston Hangs on to Beat Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs had first and goal at the Houston one-yard line with a chance to tie.

Chase Litton and the offense failed, allowing the Texans to win 17-10 in the preseason opener at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas State wide receiver Byron Pringle was touched early five plays before then, forcing the referees to call a pass interference against Houston. Despite running 22 plays on the drive, Litton’s pass was broken up to close the game. Litton was 7-of-13 for 66 yards.

Although the game came down to the wire, all eyes were on starter Patrick Mahomes, who led Kansas City during the first two drives. The former Texas Tech signal caller completed five of his seven passes for 33 yards. Mahomes didn’t throw the deep ball as much, but didn’t have much time as he was sacked once.

The touchdown came from backup Chad Henne. Trailing 14-0 in the second, the former Miami Dolphin connected with receiver Demarcus Robinson on a 24-yard throw. Henne finished 8-of-14 for 91 yards, a TD and an interception.

Kansas City threw for 221 yards, but rushed 23 times for only 73. Houston was more balanced, picking up 115 yards on the ground and 157 through the air.

The Chiefs focus on the return to training camp before a road trip to Atlanta to face the Falcons on August 17.