Houses of Worship Preparedness, Recovery Training

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is hosting two webinars in January to help Houses of Worship prepare for and recover from an active shooter situation. Saline County Emergency Management encourages all Houses of Worship leaders to attend these training events.

Houses of Worship are often considered a soft target for active shooter incidents.

While congregations want to be open and practice hospitality to all, there is also a need to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

In this training, areas of focus are on why Houses of Worship need to prepare, warning signs of known individuals, and how radical hospitality may play a role in deterring an active shooter incident. The Run-Hide-Fight method is discussed in terms of individual responses.

Register on KS-TRAIN. Those that do not have a user account on KS-TRAIN and do not wish to have one can use the alternate registration link.

Active Shooter: Houses of Worship Webinar

January 15, 2026 – 2:00 pm—3:00 pm

Recovery is a continuous process that occurs over short and long-term incremental phases.

Following an incident, the message that your congregations portray will be a powerful indication of who you are. Recovery is a process – don’t rush it!

Active Shooter Recovery: Houses of Worship Webinar

January 22, 2026 – 2:00 pm—3:00 pm

Register on KS-TRAIN. Those that do not have a user account on KS-TRAIN and do not wish to have one can use the alternate registration link.