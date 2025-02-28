House Fire in Salina Burns Attached Garage Wall

A house fire that burned the wall of its attached garage occurred in Salina.

Saline County Operations Captain Jim Hughes tells KSAL News on Thursday, February 27th a residential fire occurred in the 3000 block of E. North St. Allegedly, a fire was kindled in an attached garage and was extinguished by the homeowners.

However, the fire rekindled and it spread throughout the garage wall. The Rural Fire Department responded to the scene and discovered a wood frame stud was burned inside the wall.

Loss of damage was valued at $1,000.