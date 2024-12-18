Hotel Room Burglary Prompts Arrest

One person was arrested after a man and woman entered a motel room and stole a couple of items.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News a 35-year old male from Texas was staying at the Value Inn & Suites on 1640 W. Crawford with two other men (19) and (24) from Texas as well. Tuesday evening, the 35-year old was alone from 6:30-9:00 pm. He was showering when he heard the front door open and thought it was his roommates. When he got out of the shower, he noticed his travel bags along, with his roommate’s bags, were all opened and searched through.

The 35-year-old called his roommates to see if they went through the bags, and they confirmed it was not them. His roommates came back and discovered a passport and $40 was stolen from the 19-year old’s bag. All three went to the front desk and viewed hall surveillance footage, which showed people staying in a neighboring room, enter.

When the trio went confront the two, a man opened the door and pointed a gun at them. They fled men and called police.

Authorities arrived with a search warrant, knocked on the suspect’s door, and did not find the male suspect. However, police found a 20-year old female, Emma Reidelberger and took her into custody without incident. She is facing charges of aggravated burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana and meth, which police found in the room.

Police located the passport and a pepper spray gun that may have belonged to the suspect. Feldman says they have a possible identification of the male suspect.

The investigation ongoing.