Hot Rod Heaven at Garage Museum

The Garage Automotive Museum in Salina has been turned into Hot Rod Heaven – capped off with a centerpiece of perfection.

Matthew Miller-Wells, Director of Education at The Garage joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to preview the museum’s upcoming charity event next week. The program dovetails perfectly with the current exhibit of chrome covered hot rods around the museum.

Miller-Wells explained the gemstone of the event will be a 1934 Chevy roadster from Wichita that was crowned America’s Most Beautiful Roadster back in 2022.

Jeff Breault will be on hand for the Hot Rods & Bourbon Charity Event on Saturday, February 15th at the Garage Automotive Museum.

Miller-Wells says live music will highlight the night of Bourbon tasting stations, bites of Wagyu beef and a silent auction and raffle to benefit the museum. Tickets are $50 for the one-night event.

Photo Credit: Dave Cruikshank of Street Muscle Magazine