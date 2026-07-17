Hot Dog Days to Benefit Cancer Fight

On Saturday you can help in the local fight against cancer by simply enjoying some all-American food.

Saline County Relay For Life is hosting Hot Dog Days, its first Fundraiser at Atwoods, 400 S Broadway. They will be firing up the grill, and cooking hotdogs.

All are invited to come grab two tasty hot dogs and a drink for just $1.00.

The organization invites everyone to bring their friends and family to make their first Atwood’s fundraiser one to remember. Every bite helps. Every hot dog counts. Every supporter makes a difference.All proceeds from Relay For Life, and connected events, benefit the American Cancer Society. In 2026, more than 2 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the United States and more than 600,000 Americans will die from cancer.

With help from chapters across the country like the Saline County chapter, Relay For Life has raised more than $6.9 billion to support the fight against cancer since 1985.

Hot Dog Days will be from 10AM till 2PM Saturday at Atwoods in Salina.