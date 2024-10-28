Host Family Sought For Exchange Student

Sacred Heart Jr/Sr High School is looking for a host family for Jiung Park, an exchange student from Korea.

According to the school, Jiung, who is eager to join our school community, brings a wealth of cultural perspectives, strong academic ambition, and a keen interest in extracurricular activities. Hosting Jiung will not only provide him with a supportive home but will also offer the host family a meaningful and rewarding cultural exchange experience.

Past parents, grandparents, and families within our community have previously opened their homes to exchange students, playing a vital role in providing them with a nurturing environment. Host families receive a $700 monthly stipend and take on responsibilities such as providing meals, transportation, and a welcoming space for Jiung during his stay.

The exchange family pays Jiung’s full tuition, so hosting him will not add additional school-related expenses. Without a host family, however, Jiung may have to return to Korea, and the school is hopeful to avoid that outcome.

If you’re interested or would like more information, please contact the Sacred Heart school office at 785-827-4422.