Hospital Receives ACHC Reaccreditation

Salina Regional Health Center has achieved reaccreditation through the Accreditation Commision for Health Care (ACHC) Acute Care Hospital Program.

According to the hospital, accreditation is a process through which health care organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation through the ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher lever of performance and patient care.

The ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. The ACHC is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services deeming authority for Acute Care Hospitals, Critical Access Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinical Laboratories.

“This accreditation underscores Salina Regional Health Center’s commitment to safety for our patients and staff,” said Joel Phelps, President and CEO at Salina Regional Health Center. “We are proud to achieve ACHC accreditation once again and to serve the region with excellence.”

Salina Regional Health Center is a full-service acute care hospital dedicated to delivering outstanding health care quality and patient outcomes across north central Kansas and beyond. Affiliated with three Critical Access Hospitals located in Abilene, Concordia and Lindsborg, Salina Regional forms the cornerstone of an integrated health system that includes more than 20 primary care and specialty clinics that provide outreach services in communities across the area.