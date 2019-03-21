Hospital Names Senior Vice President/Chief Medical Officer

More leadership is being added at Salina Regional Health Center.

According to the hospital, Robert Freelove, M.D. has been named Senior Vice President/Chief Medical Officer effective July 15, 2019. Freelove will be part of the hospital’s executive team, with direct responsibilities of the Salina Regional Medical Group, clinical integration of its system and clinical expansion in the region.

“Salina Regional Health Center has experienced significant growth over the past ten years. One of those areas of growth is the Salina Regional Medical Group. That group has grown from two physicians to 80 physicians, and over 40 advanced practice providers in that time period,” said Joel Phelps, President/COO.

Salina Regional also added services in orthopedics and sports medicine, general surgery, neurosurgery, trauma, stroke and chest pain, and expansion in family medicine just to name a few.

“With our expansion of services, the leadership transition plan over the next year, including Dr. Freelove, is a positive addition in our efforts of clinical integration, medical group leadership and expansion of services in the region,” says Phelps.

Freelove began his medical career in Salina as a resident at the Smoky Hill Family Medicine Residency Program and subsequently joined the program as a faculty member upon graduation. In 2006, he was named Program Director for the residency program and Chief Medical Officer for the Salina Family Healthcare Center, serving in those roles for the next 12 years. Overlapped with that, Freelove has served as CEO of the entire organization for the past 10 years.

“I am excited at the opportunity to join the Salina Regional Health Center team and play a larger role in enhancing access to quality health care in our community and region,” Freelove said. “During my time as CEO of Salina Family Healthcare, we increased access to health care for patients, especially underserved patients, through growth in clinic space and work force, addition and integration of services, and expansion of the residency program. I look forward to continuing that work while helping fulfill the mission, vision and values of Salina Regional Health Center in my new role as Chief Medical Officer.”