Hospital Maintains Level III Trauma Center Status

Salina Regional Health Center has been re-verified as a Level III Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons.

According to the hospital, trauma centers verified by the ACS must undergo a lengthy review every three years to insure standards for optimal care of injured patients are being met. The verification program looks at all aspects of trauma care from the prehospital phase to the rehabilitation process. Verified trauma centers also must remain focused on performance improvement to confirm processes in place lead to the best possible patient outcomes.

Salina Regional was first verified as a Level III Trauma Center in 2012. This is the fifth time the hospital has been verified by the ACS.

Since the Trauma Program was implemented at Salina Regional, a team of individuals with highly defined roles are on stand-by around the clock—ready to descend upon the emergency department whenever a trauma alert is received. Team members include a trauma surgeon, emergency department physician, trauma nurse, intensive care nurse, surgical nurse and staff from pharmacy, radiology, laboratory, blood bank, respiratory care, security and chaplaincy.

“The American College of Surgeons’ re-verification of Salina Regional Health Center as a Level III Trauma Center reaffirms our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional trauma care to patients in Saline County and across north central Kansas,” said Dr. Justin Klaassen, a trauma surgeon and medical director for the Trauma Program at Salina Regional. “This recognition highlights the expertise, hard work and teamwork of our EMS partners, emergency department clinicians, surgeons, nursing and rehabilitation staff, and the many support personnel who contribute to the care of critically injured patients. It also underscores our continued involvement within the Kansas Trauma System.”