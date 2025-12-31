Hospital Launches Community Survey

As many individuals and families focus on healthier habits and fresh starts in the new year, Salina Regional Health Center is inviting community members to take part in a community survey designed to help strengthen the future of local health care.

According to the hospital, the confidential survey gives residents across central Kansas an opportunity to share their thoughts on issues like health care access, quality of care, service offerings and the challenges they face when seeking care. Community input gathered through the survey will help guide future planning, priorities and investments at Salina Regional Health Center.

“Each new year is a time to reflect on what matters most, including our health,” said Ashley Hutchinson, Marketing/Governmental Affairs executive director at Salina Regional Health Center.

“Hearing directly from people in the communities we serve allows us to tailor services, strengthen access and better support the health of our region. Every response truly makes a difference.”

The survey takes approximately 15 minutes to complete, and it’s available online:

https://bit.ly/SRHCsurvey

“We encourage every community member to complete the survey as soon as possible – and to share the link with friends, family and neighbors to help ensure a wide range of voices are heard,”

Hutchinson said. “Whether you’ve been a long-time patient, visited occasionally or never used our services, your perspective is very valuable to us.”