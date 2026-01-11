Hospital Employees Help School Lunch Fund

Employees from the hospital in Abilene are helping students pay for school lunches.

According to the hospital, employees of Memorial Health System participated in another “Jeans Day” fundraiser throughout the month of December. Employees make a donation, of at least $2, and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work.

A total donation of $857 was presented to Chapman USD 473 to go towards balances on school lunch accounts.

Pictured from left are: Traci Jurgensen, EOC committee member; Kevin Suther, Chapman USD 473 Superintendent; and Matilda Calvin, EOC committee member.