Hospital Employees Donate to Childhood Cancer Fund

Employees of Memorial Health System in Abilene wore blue jeans at work for another “Jeans Day” fundraiser on Fridays throughout the month of August.

According to the hospital, employees make a donation, of at least $5, and they are allowed to wear blue jeans at work.

For August, a total donation of $1,215 was presented to Tori Murphy, organizer of Derrik’s Ride. Derrik’s Ride is an annual event to help in the fight against childhood cancer, which features a poker run, dinner, auction, and more.

This year’s event is in Old Abilene Town on Saturday, September 21st.

For more information, search “Derrik’s Ride” on Facebook.

Photo courtesy Memorial Health System

Pictured from left are: Pam Schoemaker, EOC committee member; Murphy; and Billy Hansen, EOC committee member.