Hospital Donates to Fire Department

Employees of Memorial Health System in Abilene wore blue jeans at work for another “Jeans Day” fundraiser on Fridays throughout the month of June.

According to the hospital, employees make a donation of at least $5 and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work. A total donation of $750 was donated to the Herington Fire Department for CPR training.

The Herington Fire Department has agreed to provide a CPR class for free if the cost of the CPR cards, for anyone who wants to take the class, are covered ($17 per card). The money raised will go towards helping this effort.

If you, or someone you know, is interested in taking a CPR class call Andrew at 785-258-0336.

The monthly Jeans Day fundraiser is organized by the MHS Employer of Choice committee. Pictured from left are: Haley Jones, EOC committee member, and Andrew Avantagiato, Herington Fire Chief. (Photo via Memorial Health System)