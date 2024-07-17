Horse Soldier Coming Back to Abilene

An American hero will roll back into Abilene for the Central Kansas Free Fair at the end of July.

Kansas native Mark Nutsch now lives in Leavenworth and joined in on the KSAL Morning News with a look back at a group of US Army Green Berets he led in freeing Afghanistan from Taliban rule in 2001, after the 9-11 attacks. His unit spent months on horseback fighting alongside Uzbek cavalrymen to take down the Taliban.

Nutsch is a sought after keynote speaker and says he still has faith in a strong rebound for America.

Nutsch now has a line of bourbon called Horse Soldier Bourbon.

He grew up showing horses at the Central Kansas Free Fair in Abilene. He’ll have the bourbon for sale at the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene, July 30-August 2.