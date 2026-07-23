“Hope Market” Feeds Salina’s Hungry

A new Salina Salvation Army program is helping to feed the hungry.

Captain Luke Hursh tells KSAL News the “Hope Market” opens when there is extra food that can be distributed. Sometimes there is food left over from the agency’s daily meals program, and sometimes other agencies, and businesses, reach out with food to donate. Often times it’s perishable things like fresh fruit and vegetables.

Hursh says rather than let the food go to waste they make an effort to give it away via the “Hope Market”.

The “Hope Market” is not open all the time. When food becomes available the agency announces it via social media. Hursh says once an announcement is made, word spreads quickly.

Recent items in the “Hope Market” include bread, buns, macaroni and cheese, and spaghetti noodles.

The food in the “Hope Market” is free. The agency asks that you take only what you need.

Hursh adds that anyone wanting to donate food the the effort can contact the Salina Salvation Army at (785) 823-2251.

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Graphic via Salina Salvation Army