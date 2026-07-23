Flock Cameras Identify Road Rage Suspect

Flock cameras help Salina Police identify, and then arrest, a suspect in multiple road rage cases.

According to police, on Wednesday officers arrested 32-year-old Dylan Morgenstern in reference to a couple of incidents.

The first incident occurred on July 1st at about 1:30 PM. A 46-year-old female reported she was preparing to exit the Walmart parking lot at 2900 S. 9th Street to turn on Schilling. A white Nissan pick-up turned off Schilling into the wrong lane nearly striking the victim’s vehicle. The driver of the Nissan, later identified as Morgenstern, then showed his middle finger at the victim and began yelling at her. The vehicle then continued into the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

On July 12th the department received a report of an erratic white Nissan Frontier pick-up that had swerved into on-coming traffic, while “flipping” people off in the area of Kenwood Park Drive. Officers investigating the incident became aware of social media posts about similar situations around Salina involving the same vehicle.

Officers attempted to make contact with citizens who posted about the incidents. Based on the investigation it was believed the driver was intentionally driving at vehicles.

With the use of FLOCK, officers were able to determine the vehicle was the same one in each incident. Morgenstern was identified as the driver and was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference to one count Aggravated Assault and one count of Reckless Driving.

The investigation is on-going and additional charges are expected.

The Salina Police Department requests anyone who was involved in or witnessed a similar incident involving a white Nissan Frontier pick-up please contact the department at 785-826-7210.