“Community Marketplace Live” Opens Friday

Formerly called the “Community Market Expo”, it’s now the “Community Marketplace Live” and it’s coming back to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Director of Marketing & Partnerships Ashlee Stark tells KSAL News over 100 vendors will setup for two big days, this Friday . Think Marketplace online, but there are no scammers to deal with, and it’s all there for you to see live.

Stark says for two full days the Great Plains Manufacturing Hall will turn into a massive community marketplace shopping experience packed with unique finds, local businesses, handmade creations, boutique-style booths, collectibles, custom goods, trending items, and unexpected treasures you didn’t even know you needed until you see them.

Admission is $1 at the door for ages 13 and up, while kids 12 and under are admitted free.

“Community Marketplace Live” is this Friday and Saturday from 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

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Graphic via Tony’s Pizza Evens Center