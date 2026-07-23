Targeting “Bigfoot of the Flinthills”

It might be the only place in the world where you can you take a shot at “Bigfoot of the Flint Hills.”

Fort Riley will host the 8th annual Bow Slinger 3-D archery tournament in a few weeks and it’s open to the public.

According to the Army, the course features 30 three-dimensional targets, including “Bigfoot of the Flint Hills.” The course is two miles long and laid out at Fort Riley’s Outdoor Adventure Park, 5202 Normandy Drive.

Archers of all ages are invited to compete in any of six different categories, including a youth category for those under 16. Registration is open at riley.armymwr.com. Competitors can also sign up at the Outdoor Adventure Park office. Pre-registration is required.

Register by July 31 for the early bird rate. Registration closes on August 13. The top shooters in each category will win cash prizes. Archers must bring their own equipment.

Check-in will begin at 6:30 a.m. the day of the tournament, with a mandatory shooter’s meeting at 8:00. The tournament starts at 9 a.m. Recreation staff will offer a free archery class from 9 a.m. to noon. The Belay Cafe on site will be open to purchase food, with breakfast items available from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch available from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Bow Slinger 3-D archery tournament is scheduled for Aug. 15th.

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Participants who do not have a DOD-ID card, can apply for a visitor’s pass online at https://pass.aie.army.mil/riley or in person at the Fort Riley Visitor Control Center at Exit 301 off I-70. Applying in advance is recommended. The visitor control center opens at 8 a.m. on weekends.