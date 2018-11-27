Hooten Hallers to Highlight Friday Night Live

A high-energy, blues-rock band will highlight this week’s Friday Night Live concert in Downtown Salina.

This week’s Friday Night Live sponsored event is a performance by the Hooten Hallers, supported by Normal Reaction. It will start at 7 p.m. at The Voo, 249 N. Santa Fe.

In collaboration with downtown stakeholders, Salina Arts & Humanities presents Friday Night Live—an arts and entertainment series designed to increase attendance and participation in arts-related events and to strengthen partnerships with local business owners in the downtown arts district.

A trio from Columbia, Missouri, the Hooten Hallers is a high-energy, blues-rock band. The myriad of influences in their music incorporates elements of rhythm and blues, rock ‘n’ roll, honky-tonk, jazz, soul and punk, with a thematic penchant for the strange and unexplained. Their live shows take the listener on a ride from unapologetically raucous blues to a three-part-harmony country ballad to a romping dance number.

Local band Normal Reaction opens the 7 p.m. show with a set of original northern-blues, folk-rock tunes.

This Friday Night Live show is free admission and suitable for audiences age 21 and older.