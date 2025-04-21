Honoring Outstanding Graduating Seniors

Eleven Kansas State University students, including two from Salina, have been selected for the annual Dean of Students Outstanding Graduating Senior Awards . Among those selected for the honor are Salina students Adelaide Easter and Nathan Weiss.

According to the school, this award acknowledges the significant contributions of graduating seniors to student life during their K-State careers. Directors and staff members in the Division of Academic Success and Student Affairs on the Manhattan and Salina campuses nominate candidates, and the winners are selected by a committee.

“Each year, I’m inspired by the extraordinary achievements of our Outstanding Graduating Seniors, and this year’s group is truly exceptional,” said Thomas Lane, vice president for student life and dean of students. “They reflect the very best of K-State — dedicated, visionary and committed to making a difference. Their impact on campus life has been profound, and I’m deeply grateful for the leadership and passion they’ve brought to our community. As they take the next step as proud Wildcat alumni, I’m confident they’ll continue to make meaningful contributions wherever they go. Their future is bright, and I’m excited to watch it unfold.”

The 2025 recipients of the Dean of Students Outstanding Graduating Senior Award are:

Izzy Haake, park management and conservation, De Soto; Brisa Silvestre-Castillo, architectural engineering, Kansas City; Andrew Navarro, political science and international studies, Leawood; Emma Kasselman, agricultural economics, Olsburg; Adelaide Easter, agricultural economics and global food systems leadership, and Nathan Weiss, aviation management, both from Salina; Paige Vulgamore, political science, agricultural economics and global food systems leadership, Scott City; and Mia Cardenas, life science, Washington.

From out of state: Obina Oligbo, electrical engineering, and Bently Taulbert, political science, both from Kansas City, Missouri.

From out of the country: Julia Robbe, organization management, Belo Horizonte, Brazil.