Honoring KS Vets with Care

Navigating paperwork and the red tape inside the machine of caring for veterans is the mission of Michael Robben and the Kansas Office of Veterans Services.

Robben joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at helping vets find the benefits and services earned through their military service.

Robben says one of the sticking points for many vets in need has been the misconception that they don’t deserve the benefits.

The agency’s stated mission is to honor Kansas Veterans and eligible Family Members by creating and sustaining an environment in which Veterans can thrive as valued contributing members of our Kansas community.

Michael Robben can be reached at his office:

Kansas Office of Veterans Services 1502 E. Iron Ave. Suite B Salina, KS. 67401, or by telephone at 785-823-2862.

Listen the full interview here.