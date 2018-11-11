Honoring All Who Have Served

Salinans gathered on a cold and blustery Sunday morning at the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month to honor all veterans.

A respectful crowd braved the cold weather and gathered for Veterans Day ceremonies at the Salina / Saline County War Memorial in Sunset Park. Among those in the crowd were veterans and their family and friends, students from St. John’s Military School, and citizens simply wanting to show respect.

The guest speaker was 1st Sgt. Raymond Nunweiler, a retired Army Ranger and current Commandant of Students at St John’s Military School. He explained the significance of the day, and reflected on his time serving in the Middle East as am Army Ranger. He told about a trio of comrades who were killed while trying to help a distraught women and her baby.

Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, was originally set as a U.S. legal holiday to honor the end of World War I, which officially took place on November 11, 1918. In legislation that was passed in 1938, November 11 was “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day.’” As such, this new legal holiday honored World War I veterans.

In 1954, after having been through both World War II and the Korean War, the 83rd U.S. Congress — at the urging of the veterans service organizations — amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word “Armistice” and inserting the word “Veterans.” With the approval of this legislation on June 1, 1954, Nov. 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars.

The event in Salina on Sunday included the National Anthem, echoing taps “Taps” played on trumpets, “Amazing Grace” played on bagpipes, a 21 gun salute, and a moment of silence.

The gathering in Salina was on the 100 year anniversary of the end of World War I.