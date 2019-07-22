Honda Accord Stolen

A 1995 Honda Accord was stolen from Assaria sometime between Thursday and Friday.

Sheriff Roger Soldan of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office told KSAL News:

Sometime between 9:30 PM on the 18th and 2:00 PM on the 19th, a dark green and black 1995 Honda Accord was stolen. It has some damage to the driver’s side door and paint is missing from the hood. The four door car was unlocked but the keys were not in it. Scott Schoenfeld, the owner of the vehicle, lives in the 300 block of W. Main in Assaria. Schoenfeld said the estimated loss is approximately $1,000.