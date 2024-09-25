Homeowner Extinguishes Fire in Shed

A rural Saline County homeowner’s quick action saves an outbuilding after a wood-burning stove ignited it.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News, yesterday afternoon authorities arrived to 7600 E North after a report of a building that was on fire. Soldan said there was a wood-burning stove that was in a detached shed on the property, which burned old lumber causing the top of the shed to ignite.

Saline County Fire District 5 were notified, but the homeowner put out the fire before they arrived.

No injuries were reported. Loss and damage was $2,000.