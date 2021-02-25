Homebound Vaccinations Plan

Saline County health workers continue to vaccinate Phase 2 group members who have registered for the 2 round shot package in the fight against COVID-19.

With more and more of the vaccine being shipped in for those who can travel to centers for their shots, Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller tells KSAL News that logistics to serve the homebound are now coming into focus.

Local health officials continue to focus on administering vaccinations strictly to those who make up the Phase 2 group as defined by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, with senior citizens still remaining the priority Phase 2 population.

The Phase 2 populations currently being scheduled for their vaccinations include:

K-12 Teachers and Staff

Childcare Workers,

First Responders

City and County Critical Infrastructure Workers

Officials say if you received your first vaccine through an organization other than the Health Department or Salina Family Healthcare Center, please contact that organization for your second dose.

You can track KDHEâ€™s weekly vaccination allocation to each county on the KansasVaccine.gov <http://KansasVaccine.gov> data page.