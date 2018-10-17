Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 41 °

Home Ransacked

KSAL StaffOctober 17, 2018

A Salina woman returns home to have a brief encounter with a couple of suspects who may have ransacked her bedroom.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 64-year-old woman noticed a car parked the wrong way near her house and called her son who also lives in the 900 block of 3rd Street.

Police say he approached the Honda Civic and noticed a white female in the driver seat. A white male then came out of the alley and apologized about the park job and got into the car and they drove away.

Once inside, the woman discovered her room had been rummaged through and numerous items stolen including a diamond ring, Apple iPod Touch, perfume, a piggy bank with $80 cash.

Total loss is listed at $3,100.

Police want to speak with the couple in the silver, Honda Civic with Florida tags.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Wesleyan Men, Bethany Women ...

After making huge strides in 2017-18, the Kansas Wesleyan men's basketball team and Bethany women's ...

October 17, 2018 Comments

Community Halloween Party Planned a...

Top News

October 17, 2018

K-State’s Wade Headlines Pres...

Sports News

October 17, 2018

Home Ransacked

Kansas News

October 17, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Home Ransacked
October 17, 2018Comments
Salina Police
Stolen Compact Car Found
October 17, 2018Comments
Input Invited for Salina ...
October 17, 2018Comments
Grave Marker Damaged
October 17, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH