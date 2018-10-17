Home Ransacked

A Salina woman returns home to have a brief encounter with a couple of suspects who may have ransacked her bedroom.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 64-year-old woman noticed a car parked the wrong way near her house and called her son who also lives in the 900 block of 3rd Street.

Police say he approached the Honda Civic and noticed a white female in the driver seat. A white male then came out of the alley and apologized about the park job and got into the car and they drove away.

Once inside, the woman discovered her room had been rummaged through and numerous items stolen including a diamond ring, Apple iPod Touch, perfume, a piggy bank with $80 cash.

Total loss is listed at $3,100.

Police want to speak with the couple in the silver, Honda Civic with Florida tags.