Home Grocery Delivery to Start in Salina

Salina area residents can soon have their groceries and everyday essentials delivered right to their doorsteps, same-day, via one of the fastest growing companies in online groceries and e-commerce. Instacart is expanding to the Salina area later this week.

According to the company, they will begin providing delivery from Salina retailers including Dillons and CVS Pharmacy.

Instacart delivery service shoppers hand pick and deliver items. The service is expanding into the Salina area to serve over 21K households beginning Thursday.

Salina area residents can now order from their favorite local retailers, Dillons and CVS Pharmacy, and have their groceries and everyday essentials delivered straight to their doorsteps in as little as one hour. Instacart received an overwhelming volume of requests for expansion into this region and is excited to now be delivering to the Salina area.

Service areas include: Salina, Kipp, Bavaria, Hedville and New Cambria.

Instacart is also bringing income earning opportunities to the area with plans to on-board more than 100 new shoppers.

“Over the past year we’ve seen incredible demand in the Salina area,” said Sapna Mitchell, Senior Operations Manager at Instacart. “We work with a variety of local retailers to provide the freshest, highest quality groceries to our customers. Launching in Salina gives us an opportunity to expand service in Kansas. We’re also excited to build a world class shopper community, where we can offer fun and flexible income earning opportunities for our shoppers, who ultimately deliver this amazing service to the community.”

How Instacart works: Customers go online to www.Instacart.com or open the Instacart mobile app on their iPhone or Android device, select their city/store, add items to a virtual cart, then choose a delivery window (within one hour, within two hours, or up to five days in advance) and check out. An Instacart shopper accepts the order on his/her smartphone, uses the Instacart shopper app to guide them through shopping, and then delivers the order to the customer in the designated delivery timeframe.

For orders of $35 or more, the delivery fee is just $5.99. Many customers also take the opportunity to save big over time by signing up for Instacart Express membership, which enables unlimited, free same-day delivery on orders of $35 or more. After a free trial period, Instacart Express membership is just $14.99 a month or $149 a year.

First time users can also enter the code HISALINA (11/15 expiration) at checkout to get $20 off an order of $35 or more, plus a free first time delivery.

New customers can open an account at www.Instacart.com.

For other FAQs, visit https://www.instacart.com/faq.