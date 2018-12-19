Home for the Holidays Adoption Special

Dog and cat adoption fees at Salina Animal Services, 329 N. 2nd St., have been reduced as part of the Home for the Holidays special.

According to the organization, Dogs cost $25 and cats $5 through Saturday, December 22.

Adopted dogs and cats will be:

Spayed/neutered

Micro-chipped

Vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines

Dewormed

Flea-treated

Salina Animal Services is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday-10 a.m.-2 p.m.

To view adoptable dogs and cats, visit www.salinaanimalservices.com/adoptions.