Home for the Holidays Adoption Special

Dog and cat adoption fees at Salina Animal Services, 329 N. 2nd St., have been reduced as part of the Home for the Holidays special.
According to the organization, Dogs cost $25 and cats $5 through Saturday, December 22.
Adopted dogs and cats will be:
- Spayed/neutered
- Micro-chipped
- Vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines
- Dewormed
- Flea-treated
Salina Animal Services is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday-10 a.m.-2 p.m.
To view adoptable dogs and cats, visit www.salinaanimalservices.com/adoptions.