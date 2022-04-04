Holocaust Survivor to Speak at KWU Event

A Holocaust survivor will speak virtually at a Kansas Wesleyan University event.

The school in Salina will welcome Dr. Judy Jacobs, Holocaust survivor, for a special presentation on Wednesday, April 13, at 7 p.m.

KWU says the event will be a Zoom presentation in Sams Chapel, with a question-and-answer session to follow. Admission is free.

“This opportunity is a particularly relevant time to hold this presentation, with much of Europe on edge due to the war in Ukraine,” said Dr. Mike Russell, History professor and one of the event’s organizers. “It is critical that we remember the lessons of history, that we recall those who have suffered and that we uphold the idea that this should never take place again. We are glad to welcome Dr. Jacobs, virtually, to our campus and look forward to her story.”

Judy Jacobs was born Judith Gondos in 1937 in Budapest, Hungary. She was two years old when the Nazis invaded Poland, and, just months after Germany invaded Hungary in March 1944, was taken with her family to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. The family was kept there until December 1944, when they were taken to Switzerland. They immigrated to the United States in 1946.

Jacobs graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Education and from UMKC with an MBA in Finance and a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration.

The presentation is courtesy of the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education. To learn more about this organization and its mission, please visit www.mchekc.org.

Top Photo via Midwest Center for Holocaust Education