11 Coyotes on All-KCAC Baseball Teams

Kansas Wesleyan Baseball earned its second-straight KCAC Regular Season title last week, putting together an outstanding campaign with an overall record of 41-8 and a Kansas Conference record of 32-4, winning their final 27 league contests. With the KCAC title, the Coyotes have secured their third-straight trip to the NAIA National Tournament, following their run towards a KCAC Tournament Title this week in Great Bend.

Ahead of the conference tournament, the league released its All-KCAC honorees, and the Coyotes were unsurprisingly well-represented, posting 11 All-KCAC selections, including six on the First Team.

FIRST TEAM

CATCHER – Tyler Favretto

STARTING PITCHER – Jarrett Brannen

SHORTSTOP – Jarrett Gable

RELIEF PITCHER – Ritter Steinmann

OUTFIELDER – Jacob Williamson

OUTFIELDER – Kendall Foster

SECOND TEAM

FIRST BASE – Zack Beatty

RELIEF PITCHER – KT Gearlds

STARTING PITCHER – Brett Maddock

THIRD TEAM

DESIGNATED HITTER – Cruz Oxford

SECOND BASE – Adrian Villalobos