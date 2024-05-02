11 Coyotes on All-KCAC Baseball Teams

Kansas Wesleyan Baseball earned its second-straight KCAC Regular Season title last week, putting together an outstanding campaign with an overall record of 41-8 and a Kansas Conference record of 32-4, winning their final 27 league contests. With the KCAC title, the Coyotes have secured their third-straight trip to the NAIA National Tournament, following their run towards a KCAC Tournament Title this week in Great Bend.
Ahead of the conference tournament, the league released its All-KCAC honorees, and the Coyotes were unsurprisingly well-represented, posting 11 All-KCAC selections, including six on the First Team.
FIRST TEAM
CATCHER – Tyler Favretto
STARTING PITCHER – Jarrett Brannen
SHORTSTOP – Jarrett Gable
RELIEF PITCHER – Ritter Steinmann
OUTFIELDER – Jacob Williamson
OUTFIELDER – Kendall Foster
SECOND TEAM
FIRST BASE – Zack Beatty
RELIEF PITCHER – KT Gearlds
STARTING PITCHER – Brett Maddock
THIRD TEAM
DESIGNATED HITTER – Cruz Oxford
SECOND BASE – Adrian Villalobos
👌👀👌 It’s a real thing pic.twitter.com/Hn2GUHVfrv
— KWU Baseball (@KWUBaseball) May 2, 2024