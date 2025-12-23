Holidays Impacting Some City Services

The Christmas and New Year’s holidays will impact some Salina city services, including trash collection.

According to the City of Salina, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, December 25th (Christmas Day) or Thursday, January 1st (New Year’s Day).

During both weeks:

After Christmas Day (December 25th): Collection will be one day behind schedule, resuming Friday, December 26th, and continuing on the adjusted schedule through Saturday, December 27th.

After New Year’s Day (January 1st): Collection will again be one day behind schedule, resuming Friday, January 2nd, and continuing on the adjusted schedule through Saturday, January 3rd.

The General Services Office, Household Hazardous Waste Facility and the Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center will be closed Thursday and Friday, December 25th and 26th, and Thursday, January 1, with normal hours of operation resuming Monday, December 29th and Friday, January 2nd, respectively.

The Landfill will be closed Thursday, December 25th and Thursday January 1st, with regular operating hours resuming Friday, December 26th and Friday, January 2nd, respectively.