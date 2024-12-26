Holidays Alter Sanitation Service

The Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays are altering the City of Salina’s sanitation service.

The holiday schedule is as follows:

There will be no sanitation collection on Wednesday, December 25th (Christmas Day) or Wednesday, January 1st (New Year’s Day).

During both weeks:

After Christmas Day (December 25 th ): Collection will be one day behind schedule, resuming Thursday, December 26 th , and continuing on the adjusted schedule through Saturday, December 28 th .

After New Year's Day (January 1st): Collection will again be one day behind schedule, resuming Thursday, January 2nd, and continuing on the adjusted schedule through Saturday, January 4th.

The General Services Office, Household Hazardous Waste Facility and the Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, December 24th and 25th, and Wednesday, January 1, with normal hours of operation resuming Thursday, December 26th and Thursday, January 2nd, respectively.

The Landfill will be closed Wednesday, December 25th and Wednesday January 1st, with regular operating hours resuming Thursday, December 26th and Thursday, January 2nd, respectively.

For further information please call General Services at (785) 309-5750.